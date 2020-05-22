Childrens Place Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Childrens Place in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $540.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 723.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Childrens Place by 8,982.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

