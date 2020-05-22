Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHMA. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $259.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.46. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chiasma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.