Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Sells A$2,578,225.65 in Stock

Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) insider Timothy Goyder sold 2,455,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.74), for a total value of A$2,578,225.65 ($1,828,528.83).

Shares of Chalice Gold Mines stock opened at A$1.10 ($0.78) on Friday. Chalice Gold Mines Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of A$1.38 ($0.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 30.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $300.10 million and a PE ratio of -109.50.

Chalice Gold Mines Company Profile

Chalice Gold Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, vanadium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Pyramid Hill gold project comprising 3,080 square kilometers located in Victoria, Australia; and the East Cadillac gold project covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

