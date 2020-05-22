Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Sells A$2,578,225.65 in Stock

Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) insider Timothy Goyder sold 2,455,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.74), for a total value of A$2,578,225.65 ($1,828,528.83).
Shares of Chalice Gold Mines stock opened at A$1.10 ($0.78) on Friday. Chalice Gold Mines Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of A$1.38 ($0.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 30.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $300.10 million and a PE ratio of -109.50.
Chalice Gold Mines Company Profile
