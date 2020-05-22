CES Energy Solutions Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.50 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.07 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $262.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.