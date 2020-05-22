Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $34.97 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,826 shares of company stock valued at $899,773 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

