Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

CENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,826 shares of company stock valued at $899,773. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.