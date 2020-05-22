Centogene (CNTG) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Centogene to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centogene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Centogene Competitors -101.42% -46.67% -23.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centogene and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centogene Competitors 242 840 1060 75 2.44

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centogene and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million -$23.36 million -11.41 Centogene Competitors $985.62 million $50.20 million 32.92

Centogene’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

