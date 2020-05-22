Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.38

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 30643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.32 million, a P/E ratio of -839.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

