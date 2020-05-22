CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

