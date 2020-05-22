CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.