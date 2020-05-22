Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.