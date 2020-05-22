CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in CarMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $80.42 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

