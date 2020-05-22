Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.29. Canfor shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CFPZF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canfor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

