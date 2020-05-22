Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3225937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Canarc Resource Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

