Canaccord Genuity Increases Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Price Target to GBX 264

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.75 ($3.50).

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

LON STCK opened at GBX 230.52 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. Stock Spirits Group has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $458.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.80.

In other Stock Spirits Group news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total value of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.