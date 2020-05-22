Canaccord Genuity Increases Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
Shares of IMG stock opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.33.
Iamgold Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.
