Canaccord Genuity Increases Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.33.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

