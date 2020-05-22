Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

