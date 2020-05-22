BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,268.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

