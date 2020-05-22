Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

BIP opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

