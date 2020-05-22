Brokerages Set Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $13.08

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1,002.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vale by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

