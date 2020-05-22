Brokerages Set SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) PT at $6.68

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 5.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.