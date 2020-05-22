Brokerages Set L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Target Price at $18.78

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $303,624,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 37.9% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 58,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

