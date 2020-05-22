Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to Post -$1.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.38) and the highest is ($0.38). Macy’s reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 365.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

