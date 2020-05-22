Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.02

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.19. Brickworks shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 683,498 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Brickworks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

