Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,316,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $129,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.