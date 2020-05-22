Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $2,912,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brady by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRC opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. Brady’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

