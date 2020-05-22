BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.00

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 2396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and a PE ratio of 18.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.88.

About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.