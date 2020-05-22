Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 464,539 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 853,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.