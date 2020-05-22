Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,826.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 775,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 476,121 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
