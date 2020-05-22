Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,826.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 775,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 476,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

