Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

