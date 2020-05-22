Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Blue Moon Zinc shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,541 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Blue Moon Zinc Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

