BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,176,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,204,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.72% of Office Depot worth $136,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

