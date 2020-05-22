BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.41% of Graham worth $134,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Graham by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GHC opened at $340.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.