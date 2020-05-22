BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,762 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.02% of Cabot worth $133,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.