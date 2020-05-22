BlackRock Inc. Sells 480,007 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of Trinity Industries worth $139,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,876,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,447.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 276,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,653,302.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,000,283 shares of company stock worth $20,699,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

