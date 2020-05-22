BlackRock Inc. Sells 244,786 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,220,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,786 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.36% of Urban Edge Properties worth $142,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of UE stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

