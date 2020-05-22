BlackRock Inc. Sells 167,194 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.45% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $137,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $85,245.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $432,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,823.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,493 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RGR opened at $59.86 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.