BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Allakos worth $133,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

ALLK opened at $74.63 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

