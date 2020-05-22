BlackRock Inc. Purchases 22,732 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $131,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $16,684,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.95. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.42%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

