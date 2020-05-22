BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $137,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.47. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $741,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,021 shares of company stock worth $3,386,496 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

