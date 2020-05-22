BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.74% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $129,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 150,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $718,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,445,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,692. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

