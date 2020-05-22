BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.35% of Alamo Group worth $129,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 152,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

ALG opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

