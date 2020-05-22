BlackRock Inc. Has $142.57 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of Element Solutions worth $142,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,662 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $816,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 53.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

