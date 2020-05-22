BlackRock Inc. Has $140.05 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.17% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $140,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $20,617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $234.74 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $382.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average of $253.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd.

COKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

