BlackRock Inc. Has $134.83 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Encore Wire worth $134,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

