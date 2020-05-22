BlackRock Inc. Has $134.63 Million Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.07% of FARO Technologies worth $134,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,386,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.