BlackRock Inc. Has $134.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.29% of Kontoor Brands worth $134,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KTB opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $810.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.40. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

