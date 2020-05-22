BlackRock Inc. Has $133.86 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.77% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $133,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after acquiring an additional 502,928 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $17,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,932.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

