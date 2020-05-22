BlackRock Inc. Has $129.31 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.36% of Frontdoor worth $129,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,185,000 after buying an additional 364,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,101,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,446,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 491,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.