BlackRock Inc. Has $128.74 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,536 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.41% of Assured Guaranty worth $128,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

